Giant Panda Shin Shin at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo May Be Pregnant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday that Shin Shin, a female giant panda at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, may be pregnant.

If Shin Shin gives birth, the cub would be the first giant panda born at the zoo since Xiang Xiang was born in June 2017.

Shin Shin began to show signs of heat on March 4, and was found mating with Ri Ri, the male giant panda at the zoo in Taito Ward, on March 6.

According to the zoo, Shin Shin has been eating only around a quarter of her usual diet of bamboo since late May, while resting almost twice as much, which are believed to be signs of pregnancy.

Giant pandas are believed to take between 80 to 200 days from mating to giving birth.

