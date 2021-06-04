Japan Draws Up Chip Procurement Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry officially announced the country's new semiconductor and digital industry strategy on Friday, in which the procurement of semiconductors is designated as a national project amid a global spike in demand.

The strategy states that the country will take "extraordinary measures transcending ordinary industry policy steps" to ensure a stable supply of semiconductors and establish data centers, in order to strengthen the foundations of its digital industry.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry plans to seek budget allocations for the strategy.

The strategy includes a plan to secure a domestic production base for advanced logic semiconductors, used for data processing, by partnering with foreign firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Japan's chipmaking industry made up a 50 pct share of the global market in the late 1980s, but slow technological development has left the country playing catchup with Taiwan and South Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]