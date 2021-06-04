Kishi Announces Japan-Australia 2-Plus-2 Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi announced Friday that an online "two-plus-two" meeting of foreign and defense ministers between Japan and Australia will be held Wednesday.

The two sides will confirm their cooperation to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific region, as well as discuss the possibility of Japan's Self-Defense Forces guarding Australian military vessels and aircraft.

The protection of Australian military assets is based on Japan's national security laws of 2015. Under the laws, the SDF currently guards U.S. vessels and aircraft during reconnaissance and surveillance activities, transport and refueling activities and joint training sessions.

It will be the first time for non-U.S. foreign assets to be protected by the SDF.

"We want to raise security and defense cooperation with Australia, a special strategic partner, to the next level, and engage in candid discussions that can actively contribute to maintaining and strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishi said.

