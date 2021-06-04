Coronavirus Vaccines from Japan Arrive in Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus vaccines provided by Japan as emergency assistance arrived in Taiwan on Friday afternoon.

The 1.24 million doses of the vaccine developed by British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC are expected to be administered first to medical personnel.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry thanked Japan for the assistance, saying that the warm gesture from a friend will be forever embedded in the memories of Taiwan's government and its people.

In a video message, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen expressed her gratitude to those in Japan and Taiwan who worked to secure the vaccines. Tsai added that she reconfirmed the essence of Japan-Taiwan friendship, which is based on shared values and the spirit of mutual assistance.

The Taiwanese government sent two million face masks to Japan in April last year, in response to Japan's mask shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]