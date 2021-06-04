COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Taiwan from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus vaccines provided by Japan as emergency assistance arrived in Taiwan on Friday afternoon.

The 1.24 million doses of vaccines developed by British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC are expected to be administered first to medical personnel.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry thanked Japan for the assistance, saying that the warm gesture from a friend will be forever embedded in the memories of the government and its people.

Taiwan, which had been considered a role model for suppressing the further spread of the coronavirus, has been seeing a surge in infection cases since mid-May, amid difficulties in securing COVID-19 vaccines, with Taiwan blaming China for the issue.

The administration of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen turned to Japan, which has been offering to distribute vaccines to other regions and nations, after pressure from opposition parties.

