Marriages in Japan Hit Post-World War II Low in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of couples who tied the knot in Japan in 2020 fell 73,517 from the previous year to 525,490, hitting the lowest level since the end of World War II in 1945, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday.

The number of babies born in the year came to 840,832, posting a record low for the fifth straight year.

The total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman is expected to give birth to in her lifetime, came to 1.34, down 0.02 point from the preceding year.

The fall in the number of marriages in 2020 probably came in reaction to the first rise in seven years in the preceding year, when the change of the Imperial era, from Heisei to Reiwa upon Emperor Naruhito's enthronement on May 1, encouraged couples to get married, a ministry official said.

The fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic is also believed to have caused people to postpone their marriages, the official said.

