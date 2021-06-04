32 Japan Ministry Officials Punished over Dining Scandals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry said Friday that nine officials will be subject to disciplinary measures, such as pay cuts, and 23 others will be reprimanded over a string of wining and dining scandals.

The actions against the 32 follow an investigation conducted by the ministry after it was revealed that senior ministry officials were treated to dinners by Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329> and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> in a way violating the ethics code for national civil servants.

The probe covered about 170 officials who are or were in division chief-level or higher posts related to information and communications administration, newly finding 78 cases of dinners in violation of the ethics code since 2015.

In the most expensive case, an official involved in the approval procedures for Tohokushinsha was treated to a dinner worth 31,320 yen by the satellite broadcasting company. This official also received a baseball game ticket as a gift during the dinner.

In addition to the 32 officials, communications minister Ryota Takeda will voluntarily return his pay as a cabinet minister for three months. Vice communications minister Buichiro Kuroda was reprimanded. Yasuhiko Taniwaki, who resigned as vice communications minister for policy coordination, will receive a pay cut for three months.

