Japan to Look for Foreign Residents without Vaccination Tickets

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan will look for foreign nationals living in the country who did not receive COVID-19 vaccination tickets as their whereabouts were not known, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kamikawa said that there are cases in which the tickets sent by mail came back as such people no longer live in the municipality where they had registered as a resident.

"We will make sure that all foreign residents wanting to be vaccinated receive their vaccines," Kamikawa said.

The ministry plans to create a pamphlet in 18 languages on vaccination tickets and distribute the document to immigration offices throughout Japan.

The ministry will also work together with support groups to give out information through social media.

