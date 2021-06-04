Japan Logs 2,595 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Newly confirmed novel coronavirus infection cases totaled 2,595 across Japan on Friday, with the tally falling by some 1,100 from a week before.

New coronavirus-linked deaths came to 86. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 29 from Thursday to 1,198.

In Tokyo, 472 new infection cases were recorded on Friday. The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital came to 455 as of the day, down 21.6 pct from the week-before level. The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 62.

In the western prefecture of Osaka, 189 people newly tested positive for the virus, the first figure below 200 in four days.

The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa had 247 new cases. The number of new infection cases confirmed per population of 100,000 in the week to Thursday stood at 125.1 in Okinawa, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

