Mother of Abductee Remains Sad 1 Year after Husband's Death

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., June 5 (Jiji Press)--Sakie Yokota, mother of Megumi, who was abducted by North Korea over 40 years ago, lamented the lack of progress on resolving the abduction issue ahead of the first anniversary Saturday of the death of her husband, Shigeru.

"Time goes by without there being results," Sakie, 85, told reporters online recently. "It is truly saddening."

Shigeru, who died at age 87 on June 5, 2020, spent much of his life giving speeches and collecting signatures to call for the return of his daughter and other Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea. He served as the leader of a group of the families of abduction victims.

Megumi was 13 when she was kidnapped by North Korean agents in November 1977.

Sakie said that she had talked to a photograph of Shigeru at their home every morning for the past year. "I pray for the health of Megumi and others in North Korea every day, saying (to Shigeru in the photograph), 'Good morning, let's pray together'," the widow said. A photo of Megumi is placed alongside that of Shigeru.

