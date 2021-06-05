Fish Consumption in Japan Showing Sign of Recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Fish consumption in Japan is showing signs of recovering thanks to education to youths and demand among people staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per-capita seafood consumption in the country fell to 23.8 kilograms in fiscal 2019 from its peak of 40.2 kilograms 18 years before, according to the Fisheries Agency.

Seafood consumption fell below meat consumption around 10 years ago and the gap has since been widening. Seafood's time-consuming cooking process contributes to the trend.

Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology started offering a course on fish-eating culture in fiscal 2017 to promote seafood consumption among young people.

The course is unprecedented as it teaches the history of fish eating and region-by-region cooking methods.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]