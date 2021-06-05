Russia to Consider Constitution over Talks with Japan: Putin

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday the country needs to take its constitutional ban on the handover of any territory into consideration over talks with Japan.

In February, Putin said that he would not go against the Constitution, signaling an eagerness to conclude a peace treaty with Japan without compromising over territory.

In his remarks Friday at an online press conference with foreign news agencies, Putin said he does not think the peace treaty talks should be suspended.

Pointing to the importance of forging friendly ties with Japan, he said that Russia is interested in concluding a peace treaty.

The dispute between four northwestern Pacific islands controlled by Moscow but claimed by Tokyo prevents the two sides from concluding a peace treaty to end World War II hostilities.

