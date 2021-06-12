Department Stores Beef Up Efforts to Sell Chugen Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--With the "chugen" midyear gift-giving season rolling around for the second time since the spread of the novel coronavirus, department stores in Japan have beefed up their efforts to sell gifts online, including posting product videos and offering more high-end foodstuffs for people staying at home.

This year, department stores, which remain in a tough situation due to the Japanese government's extension of its coronavirus state of emergency, have made further improvements to last year's efforts, which were introduced to prevent the further spread of the virus.

In its online chugen shopping services, introduced ahead of in-store sales, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> came up with a system in which customers are able to watch a video offering an explanation of a product if they scan a quick response, or QR, code on the company's chugen catalog on their smartphone.

Chugen sales this year "have started off on a very strong foot," an official at Isetan Mitsukoshi said.

Isetan Mitsukoshi has also adopted a system in which customers can book via a smartphone app to visit stores to pick out gifts, in order to relieve congestion within outlets. In addition, the company are working to prevent congestion through a system for managing customers waiting their turn at the gift counters.

