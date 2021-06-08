Suga, Opposition Heads to Discuss Tokyo Games, Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and opposition party leaders are expected to discuss whether the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics should be held as scheduled this summer, at their closely watched parliamentary debate on Wednesday.

Their debate, to be held a week before the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, ends on June 16, is also expected to cover the Suga administration's response to the prolonged novel coronavirus crisis, sources familiar with the situation said.

Opposition party leaders are determined to grill Suga over these issues, ahead of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election on July 4 and the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, to be held by autumn.

It will be the first parliamentary debate among political party leaders since June 2019 and the first for Suga, who took office in September last year.

This time, the debate will last 45 minutes.

