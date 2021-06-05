Japan Reports 2,652 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,652 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a decrease of 939 from a week before and the third straight day below 3,000.

The country had 64 new COVID-19 deaths. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by 41 from Friday to 1,157.

Tokyo reported 436 new cases, a decline of 103 from a week before. Osaka Prefecture saw a decrease of 42 to 174 new cases.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo dropped 22.9 pct from a week before to 440.3. The Japanese capital had 62 severely ill patients.

