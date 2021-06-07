Visually Impaired in Japan Struggling to Book Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Visually impaired people in Japan are struggling to book COVID-19 vaccinations, as they are often unable to recognize promptly the arrival of a vaccination voucher.

One expert has called on local governments to work out a notification method tailored to the needs of disabled people.

According to a health ministry survey for fiscal 2019, there were some 330,000 certified visually challenged people across the country.

In March this year, the ministry called on local governments to consider using Braille in mail notifying visually impaired people of a COVID-19 vaccination program. Such decisions were left to local governments, however.

Masamitsu Kikuchi, 66, who is completely blind and lives alone in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, did not notice a coronavirus vaccine voucher sent in late April for two weeks until a caregiver found it.

