Moon Praises Sacrifice of Student Who Died in Japan in 2001

Seoul, June 6 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Moon Jae-in Sunday praised the sacrifice of a student who died in 2001 while trying to rescue a Japanese man who had fallen onto the tracks of a Tokyo train station.

The sacrifice of Lee Soo-hyun, a then 26-year-old South Korean student, will be revived someday as the spirit of cooperation between Japan and South Korea, Moon said.

Lee’s death in January 2001 was a beautiful sacrifice that displayed a love of human beings that crosses borders, Lee said in his Memorial Day speech.

