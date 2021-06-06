Japan Reports 2,022 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,022 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fourth straight day below 3,000 and 855 fewer than a week before.

The country reports 50 new COVID-19 deaths. There were 1,131 severely ill patients, a decrease of 26 from Saturday.

Tokyo confirmed 351 new cases, 97 fewer than a week before. Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, had 145 new cases, a decline of 52. Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, saw an increase of 16 in new cases to 249.

Tokyo’s seven-day average of new cases fall 23.7 pct from a week before to 426.4. The capital had 60 severely ill patients, a decrease of two from Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]