Golfer Saso Wins U.S. Women's Open

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Professional golfer Yuka Saso won the 76th U.S. Women's Open on Sunday.

She became the first golfer from Japan to win the U.S. Women's Open, the oldest women's major tournament. She is also the youngest player to win the championship, tying with Park In-bee of South Korea, who won the title in 2008 at the age of 19.

Saso, a dual citizen of Japan and the Philippines, won the U.S. Open in a playoff against 22-year-old Nasa Hataoka of Japan at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

She is the third golfer from Japan to clinch a women's major tournament, following Hisako Higuchi, who won the 1977 Women's PGA Championship, and Hinako Shibuno, who captured the Women's British Open title in 2019.

Saso's victory marks another feat for Japanese golf this year, after Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters in April to become the first Japanese to claim one of the men's four major professional golf championships.

