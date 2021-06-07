Russian Navigation Officer Nabbed over Capsizing of Japanese Boat

Newsfrom Japan

Monbetsu, Hokkaido, June 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japan Coast Guard office on Monday arrested a third mate of the 662-ton Russian freighter Amur over the ship's collision last month with a Japanese fishing boat in the Sea of Okhotsk, which capsized the fishing vessel.

The Mombetsu Coast Guard Office arrested Pavel Dobrianskii, 38, on charges of professional negligence resulting in deaths. The collision left three of the fishing boat's five crew members dead.

The coast guard office has not disclosed whether the suspect has admitted to the charges.

Dobrianskii is suspected of neglecting to provide proper monitoring while steering the ship and causing the Russian vessel, which was transporting snow crabs, to collide with the 9.7-ton horsehair-crab fishing boat, Daihachi Hokkomaru, at around 6 a.m. on May 26 (9 p.m. on May 25 GMT), taking the lives of the three people as a result.

The collision, which occurred some 23 kilometers off the port of Monbetsu in the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, led Masayoshi Numahata, then 64, Masatoshi Inoue, then 37, and Shunsuke Konno, then 39, to be thrown from the capsized fishing boat into the sea.

