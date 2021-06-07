Toyota Reaches Settlement over Workplace Harassment Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> has reached a settlement with the family of a male employee who committed suicide in 2017 at the age of 28 after suffering from workplace harassment, it was learned Monday.

The settlement came after the man's suicide was recognized as having been caused by workplace harassment from a superior.

Under the out-of-court settlement dated April 7, Toyota admitted to its violation of the duty to care for the safety of its employee and paid damages, according to the major automaker.

The amount of the damages has not been disclosed.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda visited the family in November 2019 and April this year to offer apologies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]