Tokyo Court OKs Lawmaker Akimoto's Release on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday decided to allow the release of lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on bail over a high-profile corruption case linked to the government's plan to introduce casino-featuring integrated resorts in Japan.

Akimoto, 49, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, paid the bail, set at 80 million yen, in cash on the day.

Meanwhile, prosecutors appealed the district court decision to Tokyo High Court, and Akimoto will not be released unless the high court upholds the decision.

The defense team for Akimoto filed the sixth application for his release on bail on Tuesday last week, when the questioning of the lawmaker began in his trial at the district court.

After being arrested for allegedly receiving bribes from Chinese company 500.com Ltd. over the firm's IR plan, Akimoto was released on bail in February last year. However, the lawmaker was rearrested in August on suspicion of having asked former 500.com officials to give false testimony.

