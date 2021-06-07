Japan Confirms 17,553 Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases reported in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 763,238 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 17,553 from a week before.

The pace of growth decreased by some 7,900 from the preceding week, down for the third straight week.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 605 to 13,598.

The cumulative total of infection cases came to 163,680 in Tokyo, 100,865 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, 62,815 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 48,822 in the central prefecture of Aichi and 44,447 in Saitama Prefecture, north of the Japanese capital.

