S. Korea Court Rejects Wartime Labor Suit against Japan Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Seoul Central District Court dismissed on Monday a lawsuit filed by Koreans who worked for Japanese companies during World War II and their bereaved families.

In the lawsuit, the 85 plaintiffs had sought compensation from 16 Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel Corp. <5401>, formerly called Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011>, claiming that they had to work under harsh conditions during the war.

The plaintiffs' lawyer indicated that they will file an appeal.

In 2018, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered two Japanese companies to pay compensation to groups of South Koreans requisitioned to work for them during the war. The groups are separate from the plaintiffs in the latest case.

Since then, South Korean courts have issued similar orders against Japanese firms over wartime labor issues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]