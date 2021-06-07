Bereaved Father Speaks to Prevent Repeat of 2001 School Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Norihiro Hongo, who lost his seven-year-old daughter in a school attack in Osaka Prefecture in 2001, gives lectures on the importance of school safety measures, hoping to prevent such a tragedy from being repeated.

His daughter, Yuki, was a second grader at Osaka Kyoiku University's Ikeda Elementary School when she and seven other pupils were killed in the knife attack on June 8, 20 years ago, with 15 others injured.

"I'm going," Yuki said as she left home for school on the morning of the incident. "Be careful," the father said as he saw her off.

He happened to be driving near the school for work when he received a mobile phone call telling him about the attack. He rushed to the school but could not find his daughter.

Hongo finally saw her in a hospital. It was shortly past noon.

