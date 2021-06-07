Suga Refuses to Specify Conditions for Holding Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga refused to give a clear answer to a parliamentary question on Monday about what conditions relating to the coronavirus pandemic will be necessary for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be held this summer.

"Our top priority is to make every effort to lift the current state of emergency (over the pandemic)," Suga said at a meeting of the House of Councillors' Audit Committee.

The prime minister was answering a question from Shunichi Mizuoka of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on how much the pandemic situation needs to improve to allow the Tokyo Games to be held safely.

"We believe the precondition for the games is that we'll work to allow athletes from around the world to participate with a sense of security, as well as protect the (Japanese) people's lives and health," Suga stressed.

"If we can't protect (the people), we would certainly not hold the games," he added.

