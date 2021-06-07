Japan’s Imperial Palace to Reopen to Public Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Imperial Palace, the palace’s East Gardens and the Sannomaru Shozokan museum of Imperial collections will reopen to the public Tuesday, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The three sites have been closed since Dec. 26 last year as part of coronavirus measures.

Visitors will be asked to wear masks and disinfect their hands.

The East Gardens will open for shorter hours, closing at 4:30 p.m.

For the guided tour at the palace, the maximum number of participants will be 120 each in the morning and afternoon. They will have their temperatures taken.

