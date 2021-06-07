NTT Inappropriately Dined Ministry Officials 29 Times

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> inappropriately treated communications ministry officials to dinner on 29 occasions, a report by an investigative committee showed Monday.

Restaurant bills were not split equally between the two sides on the 29 occasions from April 2016, including five involving officials in the ministry's top three posts--minister, state minister and parliamentary vice minister, according to the report.

NTT set up the investigation committee after group executives including President Jun Sawada were found to have wined and dined senior officials of the ministry, which oversees the telecommunications industry.

The report said that the dining events led to violations of the ethics code for national civil servants by senior ministry officials.

The NTT group's management "cannot avoid criticism for inducing and promoting" the violations, the report also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]