Japanese Citizens Living Abroad Decrease for 1st Time

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of Japanese nationals living abroad fell 52,632 from a year earlier to 1,357,724 as of Oct. 1, 2020, marking the first decline since comparable data became available in 1989, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic boosted moves to return to Japan while destroying plans to go abroad for, among others, study, ministry officials said.

The ministry counts every year how many Japanese nationals live overseas as of that date based on residential registrations with its diplomatic establishments.

To minimize the difference between the reported number and the actual figure caused by failures to notify the establishments of returning home, deaths and changes of nationality, the ministry conducted a follow-up telephone survey.

