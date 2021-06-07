Japan Logs 1,278 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 1,278 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with 75 new deaths reported among infected people across the country, including 15 each in the northern and western prefectures of Hokkaido and Osaka, respectively.

The nationwide number of ongoing severe cases of COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, fell 11 from the previous day to 1,120, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government newly confirmed 235 people with the coronavirus, down 25 from a week earlier.

The Japanese capital's daily infection tally averaged 422.9 for the last week, down 22.7 pct from the preceding week.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's standards increased by one from the previous day to 61.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]