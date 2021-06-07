Over 170,000 People Vaccinated at SDF-Run Venues in 2 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--A total of 173,824 people got jabs at mass coronavirus vaccination centers run by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and the city of Osaka in the first two weeks, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

Vaccinations at the centers, which opened on May 24, have already been fully booked until Sunday, the ministry said.

The centers initially took reservations from up to 7,500 eligible people a day but lifted the ceiling to 15,000 on May 31.

According to the ministry, there were 7,401 cancelations in the first week. But the figure declined to 2,712 in the second week after reservations were accepted until the day before shots.

Vaccinations for those aged 65 or older in Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures began at the Osaka center on Monday. As a result, the two centers are now able to give doses to eligible residents in seven eastern and western prefectures as originally envisaged, the ministry said.

