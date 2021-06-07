Japan’s Workplace Vaccination Applications to Start Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday it will start accepting applications for coronavirus vaccinations programs at corporations and universities from Tuesday.

After filing the applications through the websites of the prime minister’s office and the health ministry as per the instructions, the applicants can start vaccinations from June 21.

The government plans to first accept applications from companies and universities capable of vaccinating over 1,000 people.

“We will do our best to deliver safe and effective vaccines as soon as possible to citizens who wish to be inoculated”, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Monday.

Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, better known as Keidanren, said at a separate news conference the same day that many member companies of the leading business organization are “highly motivated” to accelerate the country’s vaccination drive.

