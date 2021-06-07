Japan Govt to Report to Diet on Imperial Succession in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to submit a report to the Diet, Japan's parliament, as early as July on ways to ensure stable Imperial succession, government sources said Monday.

In the report, the government will list major issues surrounding the Imperial succession based on hearings with experts, without showing its opinions on them.

The report will not say whether Japan should accept female emperors or emperors in the maternal bloodline of the Imperial Family, or whether female Imperial Family members should be allowed to establish family branches after marriage, according to the sources.

The government hopes to avoid such divisive issues from becoming a point of controversy ahead of the next general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, to be held by autumn.

The government is considering having Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga submit the report to Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the Lower House, and Akiko Santo, president of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

