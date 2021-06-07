Scandal-Tainted Lawmaker Akimoto Released on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto was released on bail Monday nine months after his rearrest over a high-profile corruption case linked to a project to build a casino-featuring integrated resort in Japan.

Akimoto, 49, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, left the Tokyo Detention House after posting the bail of 80 million yen in cash on the day.

He plans to hold a press conference Tuesday morning, according to his defense team.

Tokyo District Court made the decision on Monday to release Akimoto. Prosecutors appealed the decision to Tokyo High Court, but the appeal was rejected.

The defense team filed the sixth application for his release on bail Tuesday, when the questioning of the lawmaker began in his trial at the district court.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]