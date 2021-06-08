U.S. FDA OKs Alzheimer's Remedy by Eisai, Biogen

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a remedy for Alzheimer's disease developed jointly by Japan's Eisai Co. <4523> and U.S. biopharmaceutical company Biogen Inc.

The drug, aducanumab, became the world's first approved drug that directly works on substances that cause Alzheimer's disease. All previous drugs only temporarily delay the progression of the disease.

Hopes are high for the drug as there are worries over a spike in Alzheimer's patients amid the aging of the society.

The FDA said that it gave the approval after clinical tests showed the use of the drug led to a consistent decrease in the amount of amyloid beta plaques, which can trigger Alzheimer's disease when they are accumulated in patients' brains.

Meanwhile, some experts are casting doubt on the results of the clinical tests showing aducanumab's ability to restrain cognitive decline.

