Memorial Service Held for Japan School Attack 20 Years Ago

Ikeda, Osaka Pref., June 8 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held on Tuesday to mark 20 years since a deadly knifing attack at an elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

In the 2001 incident, eight students were killed and 15 students and teachers suffered injuries at Ikeda Elementary School attached to Osaka Kyoiku University.

At 10:12 a.m. (1:12 a.m. GMT), the time of the attack, the school rang a bell engraved with the names of the eight deceased students. The victims' family members and students offered a moment of silence.

"Due to unfounded beliefs, we were unable to expect intrusions at the time," the school's headmaster, Takumi Sanada, who was a teacher at the school when the incident occurred, said at the ceremony. "Twenty years have passed, but it is only a passage to the next step in advancing school safety measures."

Sanada, 53, pledged to continue efforts to ensure that the school is a place where students can study safely and securely.

