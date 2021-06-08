Suga to Leave for G-7 Summit Thursday
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Britain for five days from Thursday to attend a summit of the Group of Seven major industrial nations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.
Suga "will proactively contribute to G-7 discussions on such key issues as measures against the novel coronavirus crisis, international health, the global economy, free trade, climate change and regional situations," Kato said.
The G-7 summit will be held in Cornwall, southwestern Britain, for three days from Friday.
It will be the first time for Suga to attend a G-7 summit since he took office in September 2020.
At the summit meeting, he is expected to show his government's resolve to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer after a one-year delay caused by the pandemic.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]