Japan Marks 13th Anniversary of Akihabara Stabbing Spree

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan marked on Tuesday the 13th anniversary of a stabbing spree in a pedestrian zone of Tokyo's busy Akihabara district that left seven people dead and 10 others injured.

At the intersection where the incident happened, friends of the victims and other people laid flowers and prayed.

Shigeru Akiyama, 43, who lost his friend Naoki Miyamoto in the incident, said he put his hands together, telling him inwardly: "It must have been hard. Rest well." Miyamoto, an old classmate of Akiyama at vocational school, was killed in the incident at the age of 31.

"Thirteen years have already passed, but it's only 13 years," Akiyama said, questioning why innocent people had to die. "I won't forgive (the offender) ever," he added.

A 45-year-old corporate worker from Tokyo's Setagaya Ward was at the site when the incident happened, and saw ambulances rushing to the scene.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]