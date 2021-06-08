Ex-Min. Sugawara Hit by Summary Indictment over Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--A summary indictment was filed Tuesday against former Japanese industry minister Isshu Sugawara for allegedly violating the public offices election law by giving cash to voters in his constituency.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office made the move after a prosecution inquest panel concluded that Sugawara, a former lawmaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, should be indicted for allegedly handing out "koden" condolence money in the No. 9 constituency of Tokyo, through a secretary.

The statutory penalty for violating the law is a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

If his guilt is confirmed, Sugawara, 59, would be deprived of his civil rights for a maximum of five years. During the period, he would not be able to run for public office.

The prosecutors office, which decided not to indict him last year, launched a reinvestigation following the decision by the panel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]