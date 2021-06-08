Japan Govt to Set Up Office to Create Children's Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to form a preparation office for establishing a government agency focusing on issues related to children, government sources said Tuesday.

The office will be headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato and mainly comprise officials from the Cabinet Office and the education ministry, the sources said.

The children's agency will be the control tower for implementing child care policies, currently managed by different government agencies.

The establishment of the agency is expected to be included in the government's basic guidelines for economic and financial policy steering, set to be compiled by the end of this month.

The government aims to set up the preparation office next month with a view to drawing up bills to establish the agency. The office will be expanded if necessary, the sources said.

