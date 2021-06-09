Tokyo Games Medical Staff to Be Secured Fully by End-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee expects to finish securing all medical staff necessary for the games by the end of June, Director-General Toshiro Muto said Tuesday.

The committee has already secured 90 pct of the 230 doctors considered necessary per day at the maximum and 80 pct of the 310 nurses, Muto told a news conference.

He also said that members of the media arriving from abroad to cover the Tokyo Games will be required to stay at about 150 designated hotels where staff dispatched by the committee will keep a watch.

The foreign media members will also be subject to close monitoring, including via GPS, for 14 days from arrival, according to Muto.

The number of hotels secured for them will drop from the previously expected level of more than 350. Foreign media members will be asked not to stay at the homes of their acquaintances or use "minpaku" vacation rentals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]