Japan Daily Coronavirus Tally Drops to 1,884

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily tally of new coronavirus cases came to 1,884 on Tuesday, down 758 from a week earlier, while 99 new deaths were reported among infected people in the country.

The nationwide number of people severely ill with the coronavirus decreased by 21 from the previous day to 1,099, below 1,100 for the first time in about a month.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new coronavirus cases came to 369, down 102 from a week earlier.

The western prefecture of Osaka logged 190 new cases, down by 11, and the southern prefecture of Okinawa recorded 159 new cases, down by 64.

In the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, the daily infection count more than halved to 120.

