Tokyo Records 369 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 369 on Tuesday, down 102 from a week earlier, while the daily figure in the western prefecture of Osaka fell by 11 to 190.

Across Japan, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus decreased by 21 from the previous day to 1,099, below 1,100 for the first time in about a month.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 408.3 for the last week, down 24 pct from the preceding week.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 60, down by one from the previous day.

