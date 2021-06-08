Japan to Make Rearview Cameras Mandatory for Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry plans to require automakers to equip new vehicles with rearview cameras and other equipment that allow drivers to check the rear of their vehicles, informed sources said Tuesday.

By using such equipment to fill in drivers' blind spots, the ministry hopes to prevent accidents in which pedestrians are hit by vehicles moving backward.

The ministry will amend ministry ordinances related to the road transport vehicle law on Wednesday.

The new obligation will be imposed on new vehicle models released from May 2022. It will cover all new vehicles, including existing models, in and after May 2024.

Rearview cameras and similar devices will be mandatory for all automobiles, with the exception of two-wheeled vehicles and some special types such as agricultural vehicles.

