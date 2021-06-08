Japan Lower House Adopts Resolution Condemning Myanmar Junta

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the military coup in Myanmar earlier this year for trampling on efforts and hopes for democracy in the Southeast Asian country.

The resolution, adopted by a majority vote in the Lower House, demanded early restoration of a democratic regime in Myanmar.

It expressed the chamber's solidarity with the people of Myanmar, arguing that the junta has no legitimacy and pointing out that its violence has caused many civilian casualties.

The Lower House called on the Myanmarese military immediately to stop atrocities and free democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, while urging the Japanese government to make every effort to realize these demands.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary resolution against China's alleged human rights abuse now seems unlikely to be adopted during the ongoing ordinary session, due to the negative stance of Komeito, the junior member of the ruling coalition. Komeito emphasizes bilateral relations with China.

