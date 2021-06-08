Tokyo Games Should Have No Spectators: Med Assn. Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Medical Association head Haruo Ozaki said Tuesday that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games should have no spectators if they are held this summer.

"It depends on (the novel coronavirus) infection situation, but there is also an option to cancel the games," Ozaki told a press conference.

Ozaki also said that public viewing related to the games should be called off.

On whether to hold the games, Ozaki said, "It will be difficult unless the number of infected people is kept around 100 (per day in Tokyo)."

Ozaki observed that it is "not impossible" for the games to go ahead if there are no spectators. "For the sake of athletes, I hope (the games) will be held," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]