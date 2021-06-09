U.S. Eases Travel Advisory for Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The United States relaxed its travel advisory on Japan on Tuesday, a likely boost to organizers' effort to stage the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer as scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Department eased the travel advisory on Japan to Level 3, or "Reconsider Travel," from the highest Level 4, or "Do Not Travel." The advisory was raised to Level 4 late last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: "Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Japan. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Japan."

On Tuesday, the State Department also lowered its travel advisories on dozens of other countries, including Mexico, to Level 3.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]