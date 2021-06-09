Japan, Australia Confirm Military Asset Protection Framework

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Australia on Wednesday confirmed that a framework has been created for the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to protect Australian military assets, such as warships and aircraft.

In an online "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and defense ministers, the two countries also underlined the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and agreed to encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Japan and Australia referred to Taiwan. It was their first two-plus-two statement to make such a mention.

In the day's meeting, the two countries also confirmed a policy of working together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The two sides affirmed their opposition to China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas and shared serious concerns over human rights situations in China's Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]