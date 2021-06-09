Japan Diet OKs Full Online Shareholder Meetings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday enacted a bill to allow companies to hold general shareholders' meetings fully online.

The bill to revise the law on strengthening industrial competitiveness was approved by the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

The revision is aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and improving the convenience of shareholders.

Previously, online meetings were allowed only for supplementary purposes. But the change is unlikely to take effect in time for later this month when many companies hold shareholders' meetings.

The revised law also includes tax breaks for corporate efforts to go digital and reduce carbon emissions.

