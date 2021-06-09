SDF-Run Mass Vaccination Sites in Japan Shown to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry showed the press the COVID-19 vaccination process at Self-Defense Forces-run sites in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture on Wednesday.

The ministry opened up the vaccination venues for people aged 65 or over to the media second time after a similar press event was held on their opening day on May 24.

At the Tokyo site in the Otemachi district, the members of the media were shown new booths in which people who may suffer side effects are able to go through the entire process, starting from receiving the vaccine until the follow-ups, while lying down.

"We're working to make improvements to dispel people's worries," said Ground SDF Col. Shuichi Kawano, who is in charge of operations at the Tokyo venue.

At the Osaka site, western Japan, Tsutomu Moribayashi, a 69-year-old resident of the city of Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, who came with his wife, said that he chose to be vaccinated at the venue as he would have to wait until mid-August to receive his shot locally.

